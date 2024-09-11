International Public Partnerships (LON:INPP) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 4.18 Per Share

International Public Partnerships (LON:INPP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.18 ($0.05) per share on Thursday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This is an increase from International Public Partnerships’s previous dividend of $4.07. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

International Public Partnerships Stock Down 2.0 %

LON INPP traded down GBX 2.60 ($0.03) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 128.20 ($1.68). 2,130,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,680,378. International Public Partnerships has a 12-month low of GBX 114.60 ($1.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 140.80 ($1.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 15.69 and a quick ratio of 24.20. The firm has a market cap of £2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12,946.20 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 128.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 126.34.

Insider Activity at International Public Partnerships

In related news, insider Julia Bond bought 1,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 129 ($1.69) per share, for a total transaction of £2,074.32 ($2,712.59). In other news, insider Meriel Lenfestey purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 126 ($1.65) per share, for a total transaction of £10,080 ($13,181.64). Also, insider Julia Bond acquired 1,608 shares of International Public Partnerships stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 129 ($1.69) per share, with a total value of £2,074.32 ($2,712.59). Insiders have acquired a total of 25,113 shares of company stock valued at $3,184,567 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About International Public Partnerships

International Public Partnerships Limited specializes in investments in broader infrastructure sector with a focus on public or social infrastructure. The fund seeks acquisition opportunities that may be single assets, portfolios, shares in companies, or interest in partnerships. It also seeks to invest in private finance initiative and public private partnerships procurement model for public infrastructure in developed countries.

