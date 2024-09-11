Internet Computer (ICP) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $4.06 Billion

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion and approximately $205.80 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded 19.8% higher against the dollar. One Internet Computer coin can currently be purchased for $8.64 or 0.00015165 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00041555 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00006957 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00007243 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004180 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Internet Computer (CRYPTO:ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 522,353,038 coins and its circulating supply is 469,872,860 coins. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

