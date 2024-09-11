Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock Holdings Lowered by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,219 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTU. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on INTU. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $690.00 to $795.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $760.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley cut Intuit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $750.00 to $685.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Intuit from $625.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $720.37.

Intuit Stock Up 1.1 %

Intuit stock opened at $633.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $637.49 and a 200-day moving average of $631.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.60 billion, a PE ratio of 58.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $473.56 and a twelve month high of $676.62.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.21%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.03, for a total value of $535,327.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,755.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 862 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.03, for a total value of $535,327.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,384,755.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.00, for a total transaction of $628,215.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,999 shares of company stock worth $8,872,069. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

