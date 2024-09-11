Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Down 1.3% on Insider Selling

Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) dropped 1.3% during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $477.08 and last traded at $477.80. Approximately 147,935 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,505,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $484.24.

Specifically, EVP Robert Desantis sold 238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.50, for a total transaction of $113,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,629,115. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Gary Loeb sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on ISRG. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $380.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $487.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $446.45.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 1.3 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $460.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $419.84. The firm has a market cap of $169.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Intuitive Surgical

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 172.4% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 779 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 519,807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $175,364,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

