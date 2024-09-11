Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Studio Investment Management LLC

Studio Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 69.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QQQ stock opened at $458.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $471.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $456.60. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $342.35 and a 12-month high of $503.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

