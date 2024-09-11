Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) is Evernest Financial Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Evernest Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 4.9% of Evernest Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $10,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11,793.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,406,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,524,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352,369 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $671,392,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,094,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328,560 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2,150.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,083,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,537 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,337,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $172.20 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $133.34 and a one year high of $175.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

