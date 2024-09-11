Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Purchased by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RSP. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 107.5% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 86.5% in the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSP opened at $172.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $169.45 and a 200-day moving average of $166.38. The company has a market cap of $57.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $133.34 and a 1 year high of $175.96.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.