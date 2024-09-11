Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT) Shares Sold by Biltmore Family Office LLC

Biltmore Family Office LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,635 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $2,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 142.2% during the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSPT opened at $35.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.38. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $26.09 and a 1-year high of $38.50. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.69.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

