Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $35.00

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $35.00 and last traded at $35.22, with a volume of 229006 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.77.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Up 1.9 %
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.66.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
