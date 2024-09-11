Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:XSHD) Shares Down 1.2%

Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:XSHD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.86 and last traded at $14.90. Approximately 67,066 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $15.08.

Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $29.68 million, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.90.

Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.0843 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $443,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 29.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth about $146,000.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (XSHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of the 60 least volatile stocks chosen from a list of the 90 highest-yielding US small-cap stocks. XSHD was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

