Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:XSHD) Shares Down 1.2%

Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:XSHD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.86 and last traded at $14.90. Approximately 67,066 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $15.08.
Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $29.68 million, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.90.
Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.0843 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF
Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (XSHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of the 60 least volatile stocks chosen from a list of the 90 highest-yielding US small-cap stocks. XSHD was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Goldilocks CPI Report Leads Market to Sell Off, Lower Lows Ahead
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- GameStop: Earnings Won’t Save It, Dilution Points to Trouble
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Dividend Aristocrats or Dividend Kings: Which Is Best for You?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.