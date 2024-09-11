Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM) Shares Acquired by Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc.

Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Free Report) by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $367,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 5,168 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 4,393 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 5,433 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of XSVM stock opened at $52.16 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.50. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $44.86 and a 52 week high of $60.22. The company has a market cap of $740.67 million, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.09.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

