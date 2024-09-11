Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for September 11th (AES, AGR, AGRX, AHPI, APVO, ATHX, ATRI, AUMN, AVB, AXDX)

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Wednesday, September 11th:

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of AES (NYSE:AES). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avangrid (NYSE:AGR). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB). They issued an outperform rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN). They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September (NYSEARCA:CPST). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). BNP Paribas issued a neutral rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). They issued an outperform rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock.

BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS). They issued an outperform rating and a $333.00 price target on the stock.

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC). Guggenheim issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG). They issued a market perform rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on shares of GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP). R. F. Lafferty issued a buy rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Bank of America Co. assumed coverage on shares of Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX). The firm issued a buy rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock.

BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA). They issued a neutral rating and a $169.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of PACS Group (NYSE:PACS). Citigroup Inc. issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

UBS Group AG started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Q32 Bio (NASDAQ:QTTB). They issued an overweight rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of UDR (NYSE:UDR). BNP Paribas issued an outperform rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX). They issued an overweight rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

