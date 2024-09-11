Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for September 11th (AES, AGR, AGRX, AHPI, APVO, ATHX, ATRI, AUMN, AVB, AXDX)

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2024

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Wednesday, September 11th:

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of AES (NYSE:AES). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avangrid (NYSE:AGR). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB). They issued an outperform rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN). They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September (NYSEARCA:CPST). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). BNP Paribas issued a neutral rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). They issued an outperform rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock.

BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS). They issued an outperform rating and a $333.00 price target on the stock.

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC). Guggenheim issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG). They issued a market perform rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on shares of GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP). R. F. Lafferty issued a buy rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Bank of America Co. assumed coverage on shares of Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX). The firm issued a buy rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock.

BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA). They issued a neutral rating and a $169.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of PACS Group (NYSE:PACS). Citigroup Inc. issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

UBS Group AG started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Q32 Bio (NASDAQ:QTTB). They issued an overweight rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of UDR (NYSE:UDR). BNP Paribas issued an outperform rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX). They issued an overweight rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

