Invion Limited (ASX:IVX) Insider Chiat Chew Acquires 17,861,942 Shares of Stock

Invion Limited (ASX:IVX – Get Free Report) insider Chiat Chew acquired 17,861,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.00 ($0.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$35,723.88 ($23,815.92).

Invion Limited, a clinical-stage life-sciences company, researches and develops Photosoft technology for the treatment of various cancers, atherosclerosis, and infectious diseases in Australia. The company is developing IVX-PDT, a photosensitizer agent to treat skin cancers, as well as solid cancers, including lung, prostrate, ovarian, anogenital, and mesothelioma cancers.

