Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Bought by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,300 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $10,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter worth $1,346,883,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Invitation Homes by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 15,686,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,611,000 after buying an additional 3,351,424 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,282,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,424,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,038,000 after buying an additional 2,169,522 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $45,104,000. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.85.

Invitation Homes Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:INVH opened at $36.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of 41.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.01. Invitation Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.49 and a fifty-two week high of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.10.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.34). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $653.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.74%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

