IOTA (MIOTA) Price Reaches $0.12

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $424.16 million and $6.78 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, IOTA has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000798 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About IOTA

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,420,882,505 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

