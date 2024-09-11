IPL Plastics Inc. (IPLP.TO) (TSE:IPLP) Stock Price Down 0.1%

IPL Plastics Inc. (IPLP.TO) (TSE:IPLP – Get Free Report) dropped 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$10.00 and last traded at C$10.00. Approximately 3,725 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 126,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.01.
IPL Plastics Inc. (IPLP.TO) Price Performance
The company has a market cap of C$543.82 million and a P/E ratio of 50.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.90.
IPL Plastics Inc. (IPLP.TO) Company Profile
IPL Plastics Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various packaging solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Large Format Packaging and Environmental Solutions (LF&E), Consumer Packaging Solutions (CPS), and Returnable Packaging Solutions (RPS).
