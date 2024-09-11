Iridium Communications Inc. (IRDM) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 13th

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the technology company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Iridium Communications has a payout ratio of 54.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Iridium Communications to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.0%.

Iridium Communications stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.23. The company had a trading volume of 132,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,423. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.48 and a beta of 0.64. Iridium Communications has a 1 year low of $24.14 and a 1 year high of $51.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $201.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Iridium Communications’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Iridium Communications will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

IRDM has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BWS Financial reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Iridium Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

