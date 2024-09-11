Iridium Communications Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the technology company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Iridium Communications has a payout ratio of 54.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Iridium Communications to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.0%.

IRDM traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.68. The company had a trading volume of 264,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,715. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.57. Iridium Communications has a 52 week low of $24.14 and a 52 week high of $51.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.48 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $201.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IRDM. BWS Financial restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

