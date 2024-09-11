Irish Continental Group plc to Issue Dividend of €0.05 (LON:ICGC)

Irish Continental Group plc (LON:ICGC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of €0.05 ($0.06) per share on Friday, October 4th. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Irish Continental Group Stock Up 4.5 %
ICGC stock traded up GBX 20 ($0.26) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 462 ($6.04). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 464.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 453.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £760.13 million, a P/E ratio of 1,425.81 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.03. Irish Continental Group has a 52-week low of GBX 364 ($4.76) and a 52-week high of GBX 540 ($7.06).
About Irish Continental Group
