Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Upgraded at Leerink Partnrs

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Leerink Partners started coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.57.

NASDAQ IRWD opened at $4.08 on Monday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $15.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.99. The stock has a market cap of $651.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.49.

In related news, insider Minardo John sold 9,910 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total value of $42,315.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 284,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,215,502.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 152.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 344.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 8,156 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

