iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) is Jordan Park Group LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Jordan Park Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 647,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,878 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 4.6% of Jordan Park Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Jordan Park Group LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $59,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Motco purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $100.69 on Wednesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.42 and a 1 year high of $100.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.30. The firm has a market cap of $59.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3128 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.