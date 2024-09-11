iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Hits New 52-Week High at $53.72

Shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $53.72 and last traded at $53.71, with a volume of 523816 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.66.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.55.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

About iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allstate Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,476,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,774,000 after acquiring an additional 370,442 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 3,956,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,805,000 after buying an additional 619,092 shares in the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,400,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,276,000 after buying an additional 23,928 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co grew its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,061,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,790,000 after acquiring an additional 49,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 1,037,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,158,000 after acquiring an additional 27,782 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

