iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Hits New 52-Week High at $53.72

Shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $53.72 and last traded at $53.71, with a volume of 523816 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.66.
iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.55.
iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
About iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
