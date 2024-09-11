iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,799,933 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 330% from the previous session’s volume of 418,339 shares.The stock last traded at $48.51 and had previously closed at $48.50.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.01 and a 200 day moving average of $47.50.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1598 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.
Institutional Trading of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF
About iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF
The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
