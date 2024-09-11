iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,799,933 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 330% from the previous session’s volume of 418,339 shares.The stock last traded at $48.51 and had previously closed at $48.50.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.01 and a 200 day moving average of $47.50.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1598 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

About iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISTB. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 16,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 32,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

