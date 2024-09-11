iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is LPL Financial LLC’s 8th Largest Position

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,769,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,529,043 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of LPL Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 2.21% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $2,525,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,850.0% in the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA opened at $74.79 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

