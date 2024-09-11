iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Sold by Frontier Asset Management LLC

Frontier Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 239,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 4.6% of Frontier Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Frontier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $12,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 631.3% in the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $52.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.87. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $45.57 and a 52-week high of $55.99.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

