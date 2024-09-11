iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by SP Asset Management LLC

SP Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the quarter. SP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 300,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,562,000 after buying an additional 6,415 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 116,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,830,000 after acquiring an additional 15,470 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 191.2% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 25,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 17,063 shares during the period. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 44,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH stock opened at $59.01 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $62.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.61 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.22.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

