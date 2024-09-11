iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by STAR Financial Bank

STAR Financial Bank lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 63.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,523 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.6% of STAR Financial Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. STAR Financial Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR stock opened at $109.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $79.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.04. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $120.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.