iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Sold by KFA Private Wealth Group LLC

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,059 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up about 1.3% of KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $2,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 44.4% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 7,530 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 7,074 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 96.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 640,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,982,000 after buying an additional 315,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $47.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.49. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $42.56 and a 52-week high of $47.25.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1569 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

