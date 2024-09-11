iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Sets New 1-Year High at $101.78

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $101.78 and last traded at $101.78, with a volume of 633104 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $101.65.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGG. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 162.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

