iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Acquired by VitalStone Financial LLC

VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 200.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,688,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,667,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640,524 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,781,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,047,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,020 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,543,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,099,000 after buying an additional 1,844,683 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 17,226,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,137,000 after buying an additional 2,455,461 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,975,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,063,000 after buying an additional 167,309 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGG stock opened at $101.65 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.58 and a 12 month high of $101.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.73.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

