iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Bought by Biltmore Family Office LLC

Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AGG. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,688,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,630,000 after buying an additional 2,640,524 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,781,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,047,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209,020 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,543,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,683 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 17,226,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,975,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,063,000 after purchasing an additional 167,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $101.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.73. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.58 and a 52-week high of $101.70.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

