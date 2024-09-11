iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) Hits New 52-Week Low at $82.83

Shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $82.83 and last traded at $84.40, with a volume of 4425334 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $83.36.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.84.

Get iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IGV. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 357.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 11,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.