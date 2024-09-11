iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC reduced its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 67,676 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $5,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,592,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $452,449,000 after buying an additional 463,281 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,039,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,523,000 after purchasing an additional 178,898 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.0% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,694,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,211,000 after purchasing an additional 127,828 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,166,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,565,000 after purchasing an additional 36,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.1% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,144,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,200,000 after purchasing an additional 44,515 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $47.56 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $47.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.26.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

