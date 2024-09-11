iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $113.09

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $113.09 and last traded at $113.05, with a volume of 9247166 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $112.89.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 444,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,138,000 after acquiring an additional 123,578 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 233,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,810,000 after buying an additional 9,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 172.7% in the 4th quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

