iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) is Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Linscomb Wealth Inc. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,106,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,497 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 4.5% of Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Linscomb Wealth Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $86,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFA. Brio Consultants LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 56,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 9,018 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 5,816 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,893,000 after purchasing an additional 48,605 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 101.2% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 48,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 24,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after buying an additional 9,226 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA opened at $80.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.43. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.68 and a 1 year high of $83.28.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

