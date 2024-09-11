iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:EWW)

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 14,745 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 113% compared to the average volume of 6,912 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Mexico ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,903,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $421,000. &PARTNERS raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 10,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the first quarter valued at about $74,000.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

EWW traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $51.29. The company had a trading volume of 528,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,393,330. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.89 and a 200-day moving average of $61.58. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a one year low of $50.78 and a one year high of $71.12.

About iShares MSCI Mexico ETF

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

