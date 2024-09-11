iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Hits New 1-Year High at $90.46

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $90.46 and last traded at $90.13, with a volume of 6618498 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.32.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

