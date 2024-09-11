iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV) Hits New 52-Week High at $40.03

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.03 and last traded at $39.60, with a volume of 33824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.44.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $822.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.09 and a 200-day moving average of $37.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMMV. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 196.6% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 25,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 16,976 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $242,000. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 611.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (SMMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US-listed small capitalization stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio, subject to constraints. SMMV was launched on Sep 7, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

