iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 73,095 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 75,443 shares.The stock last traded at $60.41 and had previously closed at $60.90.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30 and a beta of -1.11.

Get iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF stock. Syntrinsic LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU – Free Report) by 112.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,028 shares during the period. iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF makes up about 0.5% of Syntrinsic LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Syntrinsic LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF

The iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (PABU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of tier-weighted US large- and mid-cap stocks selected and weighted based on ESG criteria that is compatible with the Paris Climate Agreement and carbon reduction goals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.