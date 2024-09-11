iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 649,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,609,000 after purchasing an additional 13,366 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,872.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 617,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,060,000 after buying an additional 586,170 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 321,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,729,000 after buying an additional 53,718 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 400.3% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 315,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,126,000 after buying an additional 252,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 294,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,654,000 after acquiring an additional 14,816 shares during the period. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $132.24 on Wednesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $102.66 and a 52 week high of $134.39. The stock has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.40.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.