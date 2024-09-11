iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by KFA Private Wealth Group LLC

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 95.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,327 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 289.5% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

IVE stock opened at $192.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $188.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.49. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $147.23 and a 52-week high of $196.36. The company has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.