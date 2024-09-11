iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by KFA Private Wealth Group LLC

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 95.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,327 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 289.5% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
IVE stock opened at $192.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $188.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.49. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $147.23 and a 52-week high of $196.36. The company has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
