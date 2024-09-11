iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $119.24

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $119.24 and last traded at $117.84, with a volume of 1132670 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $117.36.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.24.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITB. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the first quarter worth about $400,000. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 6,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,173,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.