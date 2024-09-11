iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Shares Acquired by Garrison Point Advisors LLC

Garrison Point Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 35,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IDU opened at $97.91 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $68.87 and a 1 year high of $98.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.70.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

