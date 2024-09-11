iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Stock Price Up 8.2%

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) shares rose 8.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.09 and last traded at $16.01. Approximately 163,764 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 345,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.80.

ITOS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.52. The firm has a market cap of $577.61 million, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.39.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 million. Sell-side analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $2,328,000. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 4.8% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 133,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 6,139 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 6.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 14.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 908,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,481,000 after acquiring an additional 117,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 26.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 9,717 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients with cancer. The company's lead antibody product candidate, belrestotug, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells, natural killer cells, and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

