Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Hits New 12-Month High at $32.87

Shares of Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$32.87 and last traded at C$32.88, with a volume of 8921 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$32.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$35.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$32.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$32.50 to C$36.25 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.36.

Get Jamieson Wellness alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Jamieson Wellness

Jamieson Wellness Stock Performance

Insider Activity

The stock has a market cap of C$1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.76, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$31.37 and its 200-day moving average is C$28.70.

In other Jamieson Wellness news, Senior Officer Regan Stewart sold 8,732 shares of Jamieson Wellness stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.65, for a total value of C$276,373.04. In related news, Senior Officer Donald Bird sold 38,861 shares of Jamieson Wellness stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.23, for a total value of C$1,213,562.97. Also, Senior Officer Regan Stewart sold 8,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.65, for a total value of C$276,373.04. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Jamieson Wellness Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of branded and customer branded health products for humans in Canada, the United States, China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment manufactures, distributes, and markets branded natural health products including vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jamieson Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamieson Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.