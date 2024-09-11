Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $46.98

Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $46.98 and last traded at $46.96, with a volume of 41664 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.97.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.95.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1966 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JMBS. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 3,298,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,745,000 after purchasing an additional 160,916 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,320,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,600,000 after acquiring an additional 193,367 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,041,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,145,000 after acquiring an additional 70,618 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,949,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,571,000 after purchasing an additional 111,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,281,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,211,000 after purchasing an additional 74,704 shares during the period.

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

