Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $46.98

Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $46.98 and last traded at $46.96, with a volume of 41664 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.97.
Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.95.
Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1966 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF
Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile
The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Goldilocks CPI Report Leads Market to Sell Off, Lower Lows Ahead
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- GameStop: Earnings Won’t Save It, Dilution Points to Trouble
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Dividend Aristocrats or Dividend Kings: Which Is Best for You?
Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.