Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) is Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s 10th Largest Position

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 251,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $12,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Mendel Money Management boosted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 129.2% during the first quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 20,230 shares in the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNLA opened at $48.90 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12 month low of $47.74 and a 12 month high of $49.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.51.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.1981 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.