Jeanna Steele Sells 2,357 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $42,968.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 308,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,619,579.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jeanna Steele also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 7th, Jeanna Steele sold 24,161 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $464,857.64.

On Monday, July 8th, Jeanna Steele sold 2,513 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $31,688.93.

Sunrun Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RUN traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.20. The stock had a trading volume of 5,823,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,792,063. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $22.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $523.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.76 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 66.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Sunrun from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sunrun from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sunrun from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $12.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunrun

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 2nd quarter worth $35,387,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sunrun by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,325,106 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $294,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,148 shares in the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 20.5% in the second quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 11,750,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $139,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth $23,186,000. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth about $19,630,000. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

