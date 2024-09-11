Jeffery George Lawson Purchases 9,000 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Stock

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) Senior Officer Jeffery George Lawson purchased 9,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$21.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$197,280.00.

Jeffery George Lawson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 15th, Jeffery George Lawson bought 3,500 shares of Cenovus Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$27.21 per share, with a total value of C$95,235.00.

On Monday, August 12th, Jeffery George Lawson acquired 7,500 shares of Cenovus Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$25.98 per share, with a total value of C$194,850.00.

On Monday, June 17th, Jeffery George Lawson purchased 2,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$25.24 per share, with a total value of C$50,480.00.

TSE CVE opened at C$22.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$41.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$26.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$26.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.34. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of C$19.82 and a 12-month high of C$29.96.

Cenovus Energy ( TSE:CVE Get Free Report ) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C($0.19). The business had revenue of C$14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.44 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 16.69%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.5066667 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.69%.

CVE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James set a C$33.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Desjardins increased their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$31.50 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.08.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

