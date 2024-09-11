Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) traded up 4.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.99 and last traded at $4.97. 1,194,406 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 5,515,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JOBY. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Joby Aviation from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Joby Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Monday.

Joby Aviation Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.98.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). The business had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Kate Dehoff sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $68,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 189,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,396.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Kate Dehoff sold 12,500 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $68,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 189,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,396.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $1,215,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,724,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,039,971.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 326,032 shares of company stock worth $1,613,336 over the last 90 days. 32.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Joby Aviation

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Joby Aviation by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 50,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 46.2% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Joby Aviation by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 109,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Joby Aviation by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares during the period. 45.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

Further Reading

